Family Friday: Fall fests and ‘spooktacular’ celebrations
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WFSB) - From early Halloween celebrations to free fun and festivities, there’s a lot to do in the Nutmeg state this weekend!
- October 14 & 15
- Bushell Park
- Free carousel rides
- Friday night free movie: Monsters Inc. at 7pm
- Free Arch tours, entertainment, and sweet treats
Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Musical Festival
- October 14th – 16th
- Riverfront Park
- Friday: 6pm – 10pm
- Saturday: 10am – 10pm
- Sunday: 11am – 4pm
- Sam Adams Jack-O’ 5K Road Race: Sunday, 9:30am
- Admission: $5, children under 6 are FREE
- FREE general admission on Friday
Simsbury’s Spooktacular Celebration
- Sunday, October 16th
- Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
- 11:00am – 5:00pm
- Admission: $10, 12 & under: Free
- Costume contests & car decorating contests
- Food trucks, music, and all games are free
From GREAT DAY AT 9A:
- October 14th – 16th
- Cove Side Park, Wethersfield
- Friday: 5pm – 10pm
- Saturday: 12pm – 10pm
- Sunday: 12pm – 6pm
- FREE parking, FREE general admission
- Proceeds support the Keane Foundation
