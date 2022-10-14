Family Friday: Fall fests and ‘spooktacular’ celebrations

(WFSB) - From early Halloween celebrations to free fun and festivities, there’s a lot to do in the Nutmeg state this weekend!

Fall Fest

October 14 & 15

Bushell Park

Free carousel rides

Friday night free movie: Monsters Inc. at 7pm

Free Arch tours, entertainment, and sweet treats

Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Musical Festival

October 14th – 16th

Riverfront Park

Friday: 6pm – 10pm

Saturday: 10am – 10pm

Sunday: 11am – 4pm

Sam Adams Jack-O’ 5K Road Race: Sunday, 9:30am

Admission: $5, children under 6 are FREE

FREE general admission on Friday

Simsbury’s Spooktacular Celebration

Sunday, October 16th

Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center

11:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $10, 12 & under: Free

Costume contests & car decorating contests

Food trucks, music, and all games are free

From GREAT DAY AT 9A:

Cove Side Carnival

October 14th – 16th

Cove Side Park, Wethersfield

Friday: 5pm – 10pm

Saturday: 12pm – 10pm

Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

FREE parking, FREE general admission

Proceeds support the Keane Foundation

