Family Friday: Fall fests and 'spooktacular' celebrations

Fall fests and ‘spooktacular’ celebrations
By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WFSB) - From early Halloween celebrations to free fun and festivities, there’s a lot to do in the Nutmeg state this weekend!

Fall Fest

  • October 14 & 15
  • Bushell Park
  • Free carousel rides
  • Friday night free movie: Monsters Inc. at 7pm
  • Free Arch tours, entertainment, and sweet treats

Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Musical Festival

  • October 14th – 16th
  • Riverfront Park
  • Friday: 6pm – 10pm
  • Saturday: 10am – 10pm
  • Sunday: 11am – 4pm
  • Sam Adams Jack-O’ 5K Road Race: Sunday, 9:30am
  • Admission: $5, children under 6 are FREE
  • FREE general admission on Friday

Simsbury’s Spooktacular Celebration

  • Sunday, October 16th
  • Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
  • 11:00am – 5:00pm
  • Admission: $10, 12 & under: Free
  • Costume contests & car decorating contests
  • Food trucks, music, and all games are free

From GREAT DAY AT 9A:

Cove Side Carnival

  • October 14th – 16th
  • Cove Side Park, Wethersfield
  • Friday: 5pm – 10pm
  • Saturday: 12pm – 10pm
  • Sunday: 12pm – 6pm
  • FREE parking, FREE general admission
  • Proceeds support the Keane Foundation

