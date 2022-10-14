Memorial for fallen Bristol officers grows

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The community continues to show support for the victims of an attack on three Bristol police officers.

A vigil is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. outside of the Bristol Police Department.

They have been held around the state since the news broke.

Support has also streamed in from across the country.

Police revealed that the three Bristol officers were lured to a home on Wednesday night under the guise of a call for help. Two were killed and one was seriously hurt.

Thirty-four-year-old officer Alex Hamzy, and 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte did not survive the ambush.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Alec Iurato of the Bristol Police Department. (Connecticut State Police)

Both were described as thoughtful, funny, smart, and caring individuals.

Hamzy left behind a wife. Demonte left behind a wife with a baby on the way and two young children.

Twenty-six-year-old officer Alec Iruato sustained a severe gunshot wound and was said to be recovering from surgery.

“Alex joined the police force because he wanted to help people,” said Robin Euglow, a family friend. “And to have him murdered. He was murdered. To have him murdred is just devastating.”

Many people have taken the time since the incident happened to express gratitude, sympathy, and love.

“I didn’t actually know any of them, but I just know they were out there for us all the time and I just felt I owed it to come pay respect,” said Howie Therriault, a Bristol resident.

“They were incredible remarkable men,” said Chief Brian Gould, Bristol Police Department. “They showed up. They answered a call for service they thought they were going somewhere to give help.”

A motive for the ambush has yet to be revealed.

Police identified the suspect as Nicholas Brutcher.

His brother, Nathan Brutcher, was also hurt in the incident. He is expected to survive.

