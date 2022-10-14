Great Day
New York Yankees hold moment of silence for fallen Bristol officers

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence Friday for two fallen Bristol police officers.
The New York Yankees held a moment of silence Friday for two fallen Bristol police officers.(New York Yankees)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRONX, NY (WFSB) – The New York Yankees held a moment of silence Friday for two fallen Bristol police officers.

Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush on Wednesday night, state police said.

The Yankees held the tribute before their Game 2 American League Division Series matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

