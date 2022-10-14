Police departments statewide ready to support fellow officers during tragedies

(WFSB) - When tragedy hits home for police in Connecticut, the police community statewide comes together to help each other heal.

Since the shooting deaths in Bristol, other police departments have been stepping up.

For a long time, there’s been a thought police officers are immune to grief and other mental health struggles.

But officer wellness has become more important, and the police chief in Ledyard helps mobilize resources when tragedy strikes.

It’s also for more than just police officers.

“It kinda is a somber reminder of what this job can bring at any moment,” said Ledyard Police Captain Ken Creutz.

Creutz has been on the force for more than 20 years.

But no matter how long it’s been, dealing with the news of what happened in Bristol, it doesn’t get easier.

It’s why he’s one of Ledyard police’s Peer Support Officers.

Police departments all over the state have them, ready to help fellow officers in tragedies.

Creutz said a lot of it is helping manage the stress and trauma these situations cause.

“That life-work balance becomes grey sometimes and if I can get through to the younger people, even the veteran people that have lost their way, maybe need a little extra guidance, that’s the most important thing, they’re enjoying life and being happy with what they’re doing,” Creutz said.

Ledyard Police Chief John Rich, as head of the Officer Wellness Committee for the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, helps figure out the schedule for peer support officers when this happens.

These officers are made available 24-7 for several days.

The extra support also prevents interruptions in service.

“It’s not that the shock wears off, it’s just, in law enforcement, we don’t have the option of not providing service,” said Rich.

The mental health care is made available for everyone involved in policing.

Clerks, officers’ families, especially dispatchers.

The first points of contact in all calls for service.

“Over the years, several dispatchers have just commented to me, it was so good to hear your voice come on the radio. To know that in the situation, we’re all safe and that’s really important to them,” Rich said.

In the end, what it boils down to is just being there for each other when times are hard.

“If we continue to do the work we do as a team, as a family, and take the time we need and provide the services that are needed, we’ll get through it,” said Creutz.

Ledyard police is sending two peer support officers to Bristol on Monday.



