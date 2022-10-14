Police seek arrest warrant after apparent roommate strangulation, argument with officers

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community based residential facility for the report of someone being choked by their roommate.

Officers responded and made contact with the victim who said he had been choked by the roommate numerous times.

The victim showed officers his neck which had injuries consistent with being strangulated, according to police.

Officers say they learned that the roommate and the victim had been in a fight over stolen items.

The roommate came out of the residence in an aggressive manner and began to shout at police.

Police say the roommate then began to walk away from the residence and ramble unintelligibly.

Officers attempted to speak with the roommate to convince him to stop walking away from them.

Officers grabbed the roommates arms in an attempt to get him to stop walking.

The roommate tensed up, attempted to pull away from the officers, and began to fight with the officers and a police K9.

One officer was injured as a result of the fight.

The officer was treated and released for minor injuries from the Windham Community Memorial Hospital.

Police say an arrest warrant will be sought for the offender.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.