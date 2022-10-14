Processions held for fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) – Police from around the state and members of the public are paying tribute to fallen Bristol police officers Friday.

A procession is underway for Officer Alex Hamzy. He is being escorted from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to Scott Funeral Home in Terryville.

A procession is underway for Hamzy.

A procession for Sgt. Dustin Demonte ended at the North Haven Funeral Home.

Police closed down what is typically a busy Route 5. People came out and lined both sides of the road to pay their respects.

With police motorcycles leading the way, the procession from the State Medical Examiner’s in Farmington, made its way to North Haven, traveling under a large American flag, put up by the local fire department.

All along Route 5 people stood, some saluting, others with their hands over their hearts to pay tribute as the casket containing the body of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte was brought to the North Haven Funeral Home.

Demonte, a 10-year veteran of the department, was one of three officers shot Wednesday night, along with Officer Alex Hamzy who also lost his life, and Officer Alec Iurato, who was injured.

Iurato, who was on crutches, joined his fellow Bristol officers saluting Demonte’s casket as it was brought into the funeral home.

Demonte, who was a school resource officer along with a cadet advisor for Bristol’s Police Explorer’s program, was cited with a number of awards and accolades, including being named the department’s co-officer of the year in 2019.

Just 35 years old, he leaves behind a wife, two children and a baby that’s on the way.

As for the crowd here this afternoon, they said coming outside and standing here was the least they could do, after what he did for his community.

