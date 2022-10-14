Great Day
Three schools delayed in Coventry due to power issue

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Three schools in Coventry were forced to delay their openings on Friday morning.

Coventry Public Schools said that because of power outages and challenges with its emergency back up generator, a two hour delay was announced at the preschool, middle school, and high school.

“Also, please be aware, there is a possibility that school at the preschool, middle school, and high school only could be canceled [Friday] if we cannot get the generator up and running within the next two hours,” the district said.

The delay will not affect the Coventry Grammar School or the G. H. Robertson School. Grades K-5 will begin on time and transportation will run as scheduled, according to the district said.

There’s no word on what caused the outages.

