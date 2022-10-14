Great Day
Vigil for fallen Bristol officers to be held Friday night

Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin Demonte were killed in Bristol on October 12.
Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin Demonte were killed in Bristol on October 12.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night for two fallen Bristol police officers.

It starts at the Bristol Police Department at 6:30 p.m.

Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush on Wednesday night, state police said.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said those interested in attending should gather in the parking lot across from the department:

