ECSU provides app for community safety

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Eastern Connecticut State has a new way to keep the community safe, and it starts with a tap on an app.

“The user’s going to determine what we get alerted to, how we get alerted to it, and how often,” said Stephen Tavares, ECSU Police Chief.

The live safe app gives students and faculty a new way to contact safety officials with the option to send photos, video, and location directly to the police department.

“It has big buttons that talk about your emergency, there’s a ‘walk with me’ feature where you can set up family or friends to monitor you through GPS, walk through campus or to a class to make sure you’re safe,” said Chief Tavares.

Chief Stephen Tavares says that live safe has around 3,000 users to date and while he’d like that number to go up, he says that those who have it now can choose how to talk to the department.

“The options are out there and the ability to report things, whether they’re in an emergent situation or something that you feel that campus safety or university police needs to be aware of and take action on,” said Chief Tavares.

Users can also chat directly with a police dispatcher, and have the option to speak anonymously if they feel more comfortable.

“I think students are more comfortable with being online and on their phones, so it adds a sense of comfortability when trying to access and communicate with the department,” said Janina Timbro, ECSU Senior.

The live safe app is available for all students, faculty, and staff.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.