HOW TO HELP: Funds set up for families of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte

Conn. (WFSB) - Two fundraisers have been set up to help the families of two fallen officers in Bristol.

Both will have funds go directly to the families of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte.

Bristol Police say donations can go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund or to a Fund the First fundraiser.

The Bristol Police Heroes fund was set up by the Bristol Police Union. Donations can be made at any branch of the Thomaston Savings Bank, or by clicking here.

Bristol Police say donations can also be made to a Fund the First fundraiser which could be found here.

The police department is asking people not to donate over the phone to solicitors.

