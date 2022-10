OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 North in Old Lyme is currently shut down due to a rollover car accident.

DOT officials say the accident happened between Exits 70 and 71.

State police reported injuries, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

LifeStar responded to the scene, state police say.

The accident was reported to the DOT 7:37 am.

