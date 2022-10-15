Northford resident dies following three-car accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22.

Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m.

All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say.

One driver sustained serious injuries, another driver sustained minor injuries, and the third sustained life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on the 40-year-old Northford resident who was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. The man later died because of his injuries.

Forest Road near Golf Brook Drive will be closed while police investigate. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

“NBPD grieves in this tragic loss with family, friends, first responders, and the North Branford community,” says Deputy Chief of Police James Lovelace in a statement.

