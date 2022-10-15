Somethings Cooking: The Greater Guilford Restaurant Week at GW Carsons

BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Greater Guilford Restaurant Week has finally arrived.

Eyewitness News reporter Roger Susanin headed to GW Carsons in Branford, who are participating in Greater Guilford Restaurant Week, to celebrate with a lot of great food.

Roger spoke with the Executive Chef Rick Currier.

“It’s great for a lot of first timers that haven’t been here. Come on down, we are open, we are excited, we’ve got some great food out there,” said Rick.

During restaurant week, your meal will make your bank account happy too!

At GW Carsons you can score an appetizer, entrée, and desert for $25.22.

Owner Christine Casingho promises the relaxed atmosphere will make you smile too.

“You want to feel like you’re coming into someone’s home. It’s not, ‘your going to a restaurant’ you’re coming into someone’s home and everyone’s welcome,” said Christine.

The restaurant week dinner menu is top notch.

You can get their signature cheeseburger spring rolls appetizer which features fresh ground beef, secret seasoning, and three kinds of cheeses rolled into a wonton wrapper and served with a siracha ranch.

The entrée selections are great too, but you can’t go wrong with the grilled cheese burger which features angus beef topped with applewood bacon and american cheese, served on challah bread from a Brooklyn Bakery.

Rick also have you covered if you’re not in the mood for beef. Try his cavatappi alla vodka, pasta topped with a house made vodka sauce and sweet italian sausage.

GW Carsons also features a waffle sunday for dessert, made with belgian waffle and house made blueberry compote.

To learn more about GW Carsons, CLICK HERE.

