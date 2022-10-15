Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage on home of fallen Connecticut Sergeant

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte was shot and killed on October 12 in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address.

This evening, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will immediately take on the mortgage held on the home of Bristol Sergeant Dustin Demonte.

Sergeant Demonte, 35, was one of two officers killed on Wednesday night in an apparent ambush attack.

He was a 10-year veteran of the force and leaves behind his pregnant wife, Laura, and their two young children.

“These cowardly acts of violence targeting our first responders have to stop. Instead of preparing to celebrate the birth of their third child, the Demonte family is now facing a future without their husband and father. Two children will grow up with only memories, while their youngest sibling was robbed of the opportunity to be held by their dad. I spoke with the family today, and assured them they will be able to stay in the home where they have made so many memories,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

To learn more about Tunnel of Towers and the work they do, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.