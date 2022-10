MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a bear attacked a 10-year-old in Morris on Sunday.

Officials say the boy suffered minor injuries as a result and the scene has already been clear.

Channel 3 has reached out to DEEP for further details and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest.

