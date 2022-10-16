Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh.

Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.

Olson says Avelo saw a decline in demand during the winter months, so they are limiting the number of flights they are offering to Nashville, Baltimore, and Raleigh.

Avelo will also be seasonally suspending flights from New Haven to Chicago between November 30 and March. However, flights will continue to operate from December 19 to January 4.

“Quickly adjusting our schedule to match travel demand trends is critical to running a successful airline. As a result, we will add new flights and routes when opportunities present themselves and reduce flying on routes when travel demand declines,” says Olson.

For a list of flights that will be impacted by those changes:

· Flights from New Haven to Nashville: Effective November 30, 2022 – February 15, 2023

o This schedule is being reduced from four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday) to two weekly flights (Monday and Friday)

· Flights from New Haven to Baltimore/Washington: Effective November 30, 2022-April 30, 2023

o This schedule is being reduced from three weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) to two weekly flights (Monday and Friday)

· Flights from New Haven to Raleigh/Durham NC: Effective December 6, 2022 – February 15, 2023

o This schedule is being reduced from three weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday) to two weekly flights (Thursday and Sunday)

