Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.

“Our hearts go out to the families of these officers and the entire Bristol Community” said Mayor Neil O’Leary. “As our residents see that cross turned blue on the hill in Waterbury, I ask it to be a reminder to pray for these families, the Bristol Community and every police officer. United we stand.”

The cross at Holy Land in Waterbury will remain blue until after the funerals for Sergeant Demonte and Officer Hamzy, according to the Office of Mayor O’Leary.

Government buildings will also be lit up blue during this time.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.