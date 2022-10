NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing girl who disappeared at some point during the night.

Maekaeli Barnes, 12, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 16.

(Newington police)

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

