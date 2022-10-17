Bristol officers return to patrols as community support continues

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As Bristol officers return to patrolling their city streets, the outpouring of support is ongoing.

The memorial outside Bristol’s police department continues to grow, as Monday people dropped off flowers and paid their respects in the rain.

“We have a big customer base, the Bristol police support us and our business so this is the least we could do for them,” said Tom White, with the New England Barber Company.

Typically closed on Monday, White said the crew at the New England Barber Company came in on their day off to serve those who protect and serve their city.

“We had about 15 officers already come through today and waiting for more,” said White.

Offering Bristol officers free haircuts, trims and shaves, getting them cleaned up before the services this week.

“Just want to thank these guys for what they do every day, wake up, go out there and protect us while we get to hang out here, cut hair and watch sports,” White said.

Outside the Bristol Police Department, the memorial continues to grow. Flowers cover the cruiser, while handmade cards from school kids coat the front windows.

“This is going to be a long week, as we work up to the wake and the funeral for our fallen officers,” said Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano.

Addressing followers on Facebook this morning, Bristol’s mayor said for many officers, today is their comeback day, back out patrolling the streets for the first time, since Sgt Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy were killed.

“To help our officers today, lets drive slowly, lets drive safely, let’s be cognizant, let’s be kind to other people and as their comeback comes, they have a quiet day today,” Caggiano said.

A thought echoed by Sheila Robak and Pam Girardin, who stopped by the police department Monday.

“Let them get space to breath and just realize, they’re missing great people out of their family here,” Robak said.

A police family that’s going through an unimaginable grief, but a city that continues to show them how much they care.

“Just wanted to come out and show support for Bristol Police, they’ve gone through so much, that people don’t understand,” said Girardin.

While officers are back out patrolling, the mayor said for now they will be working in tandem along with officers from different departments that continue to pitch in and support the officers here.

