Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers

Most of the department went back to work on Monday while trying to mourn and remember their fallen brothers.

Conor Hogan is K-9 Patrol officer who was very close friends with Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte.

Hogan says Hamzy and Demonte were the life of the party. He says he attended Sergeant DeMonte’s wedding and Officer Hamzy helped him build parts of his house.

Officer Hogan says he is heartbroken because he lost two of his closest friends but says he is not giving up hope.

He says his mission is to help the families know they are not alone and is doing all he can to help raise money.

Hogan says he remembers exactly what he was doing when he got the call last Wednesday.

“I just got in my cruiser, grabbed my dog, and went right to work. Basically, checked in on the scene, make sure they didn’t need anything, went straight out tot see Officer Iurato in the hospital. He was in surgery at the time,” says Officer Hogan.

