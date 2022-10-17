CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut.

Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”

For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food spot.

It praised the 100-year-old business for scaling itself up “without sacrificing the soul of the real deal.” Nardelli’s has locations across the state and has even branched into Massachusetts.

The magazine recommended the Italian Combo, stuffed with prosciuttini, ham cappy, salami, provolone, and a marinated mix of vegetables tossed in olive oil, vinegar, and spices.

In Massachusetts, the magazine named Kelly’s Roast Beef as that state’s top spot. For Rhode Island, it was Olneyville New York System. New York’s first destination was Xi’an Famous Foods.

Take a look at Food & Wine’s complete list here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.