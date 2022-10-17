Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.(Dollar General)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia.

OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.

The company was also cited for fire hazards. OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department...
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!
FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
President Biden on Monday delivered an update on the student debt relief portal.
Student loan forgiveness application website goes live
Officers return to patrol in Bristol
Bristol officers return to patrols as community support continues