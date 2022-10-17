GoFundMe fundraisers started to help support families of fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help support the families of fallen Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in an ambush last week.

A fundraiser established in honor of DeMonte can be found here. As of Monday afternoon, $9,800 has been raised.

Another fundraiser for DeMonte was started by a Miami Dolphins podcaster. DeMonte was a Dolphins fan and planned to see them play the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend. You can find that fundraiser here. So far it has raised $5,456.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Hamzy’s widow. So far, $28,361 has been raised as of Monday afternoon. You can find it here.

Another fundraiser was established to help cover funeral and memorial costs for Hamzy. It has collected $4,030 so far. You can find it here.

