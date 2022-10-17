GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own.

The Inspector General also released video from Officer Iarutos bodycam of the moments after the two officers were shot.

Viewers should be warned the footage is graphic and disturbing, containing violence and gunshots.

Officer Iurato was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.

On October 12, 2022, at approximately 10:42 p.m., three Bristol police officers, Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato responded to 310 Redstone Hill Road based on a 911 call believed to have been made by suspect Nicholas Brutcher.

Officers went to the side door of the house and spoke to Nathan Brutcher.

They ordered Nathan Brutcher to show his hands and step out of the house.

The Office of the Inspector General said as Nathan Brutcher stepped out, gunfire erupted.

Nicholas Brutcher fired well over eighty rounds attacking the officers from behind, fatally shooting both Sergeant DeMonte and Officer Hamzy, and wounding Officer Iurato.

Despite being shot in the leg, Officer Iurato made his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser.

From there, he fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas Brutcher.

The Office of the Inspector General said Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified.

Sergeant DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzys bodycam footage will not be released as they would constitute an unwarranted invasion of the personal privacy.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.