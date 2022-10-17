How often police officers are targeted in the line of duty

(WFSB) - A violent week across the United States resulted in around 11 police officers injured or in some cases killed while on the job, including Connecticut’s own heroes in Bristol.

Eyewitness News is learning more on how often this is happening, and what could be done, if anything, to stop the violence.

Some experts are calling it a trend, officers becoming targets in the line of duty, while other experts said that while shocking and unacceptable, the numbers have actually been going down.

Still, it’s something all agree needs to be addressed, to protect everyone.

In just the last few days alone, Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed in a targeted ambush.

Their fellow Officer Alec Iurato is injured but recovering.

A Greenville Mississippi Police Investigator was shot and killed during a vehicle pursuit, while three Philadelphia officers were shot serving a warrant and a Las Vegas police officer died responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“In the last 20 years, each year there’s been about 55 police officers shot and killed in the line of duty plus or minus 15,” said University of New Haven Criminal Justice Professor Mike Lawlor.

Going even further, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said 252 officers have been shot in the line of duty and 50 of those officers killed through September of this year.

Lawlor said while these shootings are shocking and unacceptable, they aren’t uncommon.

“Back in the 90s, the 80s, the 1970s, the numbers were much higher,” Lawlor said.

Looking at recent numbers, there have been 63 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement, according to the FOP, with at least 93 officers shot, 24 of them dying as a result.

In October, two more were added to the list here in Connecticut.

But what’s driving the violence? Anti-police sentiment, or just criminal behavior?

“It’s hard to say. I mean if you look at these recent shootings, most recent here in CT, I mean the profile of the shooter is anything but anti-police,” said Lawlor. “In general, certainly police feel they have lost the trust and respect of the community. There’s no evidence quite yet it’s resulted in more attacks on the police, I think we’re just paying closer attention to these days.”

The evidence shows a majority of officers are injured while serving warrants or responding to domestic violence calls.

As a former police officer himself, Lawlor said if the red flags are showing in someone you know, reach out for help.

You can access the National Domestic Violence Hotline here.

