Tractor trailer, train involved in crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and a commuter train stopped service along a stretch of Metro-North tracks late Monday morning.

Metro-North Railroad reported around 11:15 a.m. that service from Waterbury to Bridgeport was delayed near Naugatuck because of the investigation.

Waterbury police said it happened in the area of 260 Railroad Hill St. in Waterbury around 10:50 a.m. The location was said to be just north of the Naugatuck Station.

“The operator of the tractor trailer and several train passengers reported minor injuries at this time,” Waterbury police told Channel 3. “MTA police will be conducting the accident investigation.”

“There is no service between Naugatuck and Waterbury,” Metro-North said. “We are attempting to secure buses and will keep you updated.”

The 10:45am train from Waterbury to Bridgeport is delayed near Naugatuck because of police activity. There is no service between Naugatuck and Waterbury. We are attempting to secure buses and will keep you updated. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 17, 2022

No other details were released.

