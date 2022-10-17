Miami Dolphins pay tribute to one of Bristol’s fallen officers
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIAMI, FL (WFSB) - The Miami Dolphins paid tribute to one of the two officers killed in Bristol.
The team on Twitter acknowledged Sgt. Dustin Demonte, whom it said was a life-long Dolphins fan.
The Dolphins said Demonte had been planning to attend their game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed during what turned out to be a fake domestic violence call at a home in Bristol. A suspect ambushed them Wednesday night.
