Miami Dolphins pay tribute to one of Bristol’s fallen officers

MIAMI, FL (WFSB) - The Miami Dolphins paid tribute to one of the two officers killed in Bristol.

The team on Twitter acknowledged Sgt. Dustin Demonte, whom it said was a life-long Dolphins fan.

On Wednesday, two Bristol, CT Police Officers were tragically killed in the line of duty – Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin Demonte.



Today, we honor Sergeant Demonte, a life-long Dolphins fan, who was planning to attend today's game at @HardRockStadium. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/URs1SSMfVH — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2022

The Dolphins said Demonte had been planning to attend their game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed during what turned out to be a fake domestic violence call at a home in Bristol. A suspect ambushed them Wednesday night.

