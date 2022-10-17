Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning.

The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St.

Firefighters arrived around 5:15 p.m.

First arriving companies reported smoke pushing out of three windows with fire visible from a fourth story window.

Firefighters said they were able to access the fire from the roof.

They reported that it was quickly brought under control within 30 minutes. However, they remained on the scene for awhile to make sure the fire didn’t extend anywhere else.

Firefighters said they figured out that it started in a fourth floor utility room, which had some stored items in it.

The cause, however, has yet to be determined.

