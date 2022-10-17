Police departments stepping up to help as Bristol grieves

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break.

“We know they’re mourning and grieving the loss of their own, to support them and allow them that time to grieve is important to us,” said Sgt. Christine Jeltema, Connecticut State Police.

They are doing that by helping with patrols and other duties.

Peer support officers have also come in to help.

Peer support officers are from agencies statewide trained to help manage stress and trauma.

They are made available 24/7 and are on-hand for several days.

The support is for everyone involved in policing.

“I know there’s dispatchers that are utilized throughout the whole state, different departments, that are here to help the Bristol Police Department in their grieving process,” said Sgt. Jeltema.

Louise Pyers is the founder and COO for the Connecticut Alliance to Benefit Law Enforcement.

The non-profit helps police officers get a better handle on mental health.

Not only in their work, but in themselves.

She says support services are critical for officers.

“In the absence of that, what often happens sometimes, is officers carry this weight on their shoulders throughout their careers. some of them get sick, some of them die by suicide,” said Pyers.

While there has been a stigma, Pyers says it has been waning in recent years with more officers looking for mental health care.

“It could be for a family thing, it could be for anything, but yet they are reaching out. There’s much less of a stigma now than ten years ago,” said Pyers.

In terms of how long these support services are going to be running for Bristol Police, state police have made it clear that they will be here as long as they need it.

More peer support officers are coming starting tomorrow.

