Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.(KTUL, FAMILY PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four Oklahoma men who were last seen riding their bicycles more than a week ago were shot and dismembered.

And authorities say a man considered a person of interest in the case has since disappeared.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says the bodies found late last week in the Deep Fork River are those of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. The men were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles the evening of Oct. 9.

Prentice says officers interviewed a man Friday who has since been reported missing and may be suicidal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department...
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!
FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Court documents say that a Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting in August was killed by...
Child killed in accidental August shooting at Boy Scouts camp was shot by AK-47
Spike in attacks on police officers.
How often police officers are targeted in the line of duty