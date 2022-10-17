Site unveils 2023′s best colleges in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Researchers compared colleges and universities to come up with the best schools in the country.

The personal finances website WalletHub.com released on Monday its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings.

While it compared 900 higher education institutions across the country, the site came up with the top nine school in Connecticut:

Yale University University of Connecticut Connecticut College Fairfield University University of Hartford Central Connecticut State University University of Saint Joseph University of New Haven University of Bridgeport

WalletHub said it compared the 900 U.S. schools across 30 key metrics, which included student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes. Data sets included student-faculty ratio, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.

Yale topped all Connecticut schools when it came to admission rage, student-faculty ratio, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.

The top five schools in the U.S. overall were the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, the California Institute of Technology, Princeton University, and Harvard University.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

