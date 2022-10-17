Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop

(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield.

An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black Honda Accord with a misused license plate, police said.

Authorities said Rafaelito Ares, 37, of Torrington, refused to cooperate with the officer.

Ares struck the Bloomfield officer with the side door and mirror of the car before leaving the scene, police said.

Bloomfield police pursued Ares into West Hartford. West Hartford police used spike strips and the pursuit ended on Ridgewood Road.

Police said the officer and Ares suffered minor injuries. They did not need treatment at the hospital.

Ares was charged with assault of an officer, assault second-degree, interfering with an officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, weapons in a motor vehicle, operates while license privilege suspended, operates without a license, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility resulting in physical injury, improper use of a marker plate, and operates an unregistered motor vehicle.

Bloomfield police said Ares was also processed for 5 active criminal warrants.

