Bright Spot: MA children’s hospital introduces ‘Robin’ the comfort robot

A hospital in Massachusetts is taking a novel, high-tech approach to making children more comfortable in medical settings.

It can’t take the place of humans, or dogs, but at UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, the staff sees an important role for their newest hire, Robin the Robot.

“When kids are here, they are nervous. They’re anxious about what’s going to happen. There’s a lot of new faces. There’s a lot of equipment,” explains Kendra Frederick.

Robin is not just another piece of equipment. Last year, Time Magazine named the interactive robot one of the best inventions of 2021, praising Robin’s ability to put sick children at ease.

“Robin is pre-loaded with software and anticipates the kinds of questions that kids might ask.”

And Robin asks the kind of questions that can lead to engagement with pediatric patients.

Easing loneliness, alleviating fear, these are some of the immediate benefits of an interaction with the Armenian-developed robot.

But evidence suggests deeper benefits may be possible. “Initial research for Robin, the robot actually showed decreased admission times increased compliance in a medical setting for things like getting out of bed and taking medication.”

UMass Memorial is the first children’s hospital on the east coast to acquire Robin and only the third in the U.S.

