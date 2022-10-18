Bristol community continues to cope with loss of officers

(WFSB) - The pain is still so fresh in Bristol, and it still ripples throughout the state.

Many people continue to come and contribute to the memorial here.

A Post University expert said the best way to handle this trauma, these emotions, is through community.

It’s been nearly a week since Dave Stacey woke up to a shooting.

“All of a sudden we heard just gunfire, rapid, I mean it just went off rapid fire,” said Dave.

He’d learn the grim details, the loss of Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, and how it was an ambush on these officers.

It still weighs heavily on him, especially because his family has ties with these officers.

“They’ve saved my life a couple times here, so I have great respect for ‘em. I just say my prayers for ‘em now,” Dave said. “The wife, she’s, she knew Hamzy, knew him since he was a kid, y’know, it’s. It’s just rough on her really bad.”

He’s since gotten blue lights to show support.

Meanwhile, people from all over the state continue to show their support, too.

Offering flowers, a memento like a Miami Dolphins jersey, or a prayer.

Dr. Renée Pitre is Post University’s Counseling Center Director.

She said when something like this happens, it can trigger a wide range of emotions, and that’s totally normal.

“Anyone can be susceptible to it. It’s not a sign of weakness or a lack of resilience, but very much a sign you care and there’s something that touches you about the incident wherever you fit in that,” Pitre said.

A healthy way to cope with these feelings is going to your support system.

That can be family, friends, anyone you trust to share what you’re going through.

“It’s really about being able to have an open conversation about your experiences and how you’re feeling. So it’s about turning to community, people who are in your support system and being able to reach out to further support systems that are in your town or in the state,” said Pitre.

That’s what Chrissy O’Neil from Canton has been doing.

“By the grace of god and people around me, my husband, we have to move forward. That’s what I’ve had to do in my life, just keep going forward,” said Chrissy.

A good way to find out what mental health resources there are in your city or town is by calling 211.

