Dems weigh in on Bob Stefanowski’s business arrangement with Saudi Crown Prince

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - More questions arose over a business arrangement with Republican Candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski on Monday.

Bob Stefanowski says he couldn’t reveal his business arrangement because of client privilege, but then there was a leak and Stefanowski felt like he had to address it.

Stefanowski confirms he is a consultant to a company overseen by the Saudi Crown Prince.

The U.S.’s relationship with the Saudi’s has been problematic.

While they’ve been relied on as partners against terrorism, 19 of the 21 hijackers on 911 were Saudi Nationals and more recently the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashocgi.

Stefanowski has said, “I requested and received permission from my client to stretch the bounds of my non-disclosure agreement and share more details. It relates to my work on one of the most significant developing technologies to eradicate global warming – green hydrogen. Air Products Inc. based in Allentown Pennsylvania has teamed up with two Saudi companies.”

At a press conference on Monday, Congressman Jim Himes spoke about Bob Stefanowski’s financial deal with the Saudi Government.

“This is a brutal murderous regime and regardless of what they may or may not do to assist us with counterterrorism efforts, it’s time to cut ties. In that moment, Bob Stefanowski made a different decision. He said it’s time to go work with this guy,” says Himes.

Laura Devlin who is running with Stefanowski for Lt. Governor, showed up at the Democrat’s event.

“Climate change is a real issue and the world’s largest green energy hydrogen project will really be very meaningful. It’s important not to try and make it something it isn’t,” says Devlin.

Ron Schurin, a political science professor at UConn weighs in on how this news will impact voters.

“It’s not a bombshell, but it doesn’t help,” says Schurin.

“The kind of people who do care are the people who will vote for Ned Lamont. In any event, I don’t think it will have much impact,” says Schurin.

