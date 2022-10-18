Local oil distributor worried about rising prices and shortages

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - There are growing worries among homeowners that rising oil prices could make it difficult to afford filling up their tanks.

Eyewitness News talked to a local oil distributer who is concerned for his customers.

Paul Burdick has been pulling out his trucks to make oil deliveries in and around Old Saybrook for 29 years. He’s experienced, rising prices and product shortage from time to time, but never like this.

“I’m not sure where the country is going with this, I we don’t get the fuel, people are going to have to go to alternative type of fuels,” said Burdick, of Burdick Oil.

The price of home heating oil has gone up more than $2 a gallon since Labor Day and is now approaching $6 a gallon.

That’s a scary fact for many with winter on its way and now Burdick’s suppliers are restricting his intake.

Normally he’d get enough oil to service between 20 to 30 homes. Right now he’s restricted to 500 gallons at a time, which is enough to take care of three to four houses.

“When people call what do you tell them?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Everyone asks the same question, I tell them it’s short supply, and why, I don’t know, I don’t have an answer for them,” Burdick said.

For now, these limits are only until November 1.

Katie Childs of Tuxis Ohrs Fuels said routine maintenance at east coast oil refineries and a number of temporary factors have contributed to these rations.

“I think we turned a switch in October during a cold snap, then people wanted to get fuel, then the big hurricane slowed shipments all during peak demand,” said Childs.

In the meantime, local distributors like Burdick, will find ways through industry contacts to get what they can, and service customers as best they can.

“Our minimum delivery is 100 gallons,” Burdick said.

“Any chance you’ll reduce that?” asked Eyewitness News.

“Yes if we have to but the price would increase to cover the cost to deliver it’s like a tiger chasing its tail,” said Burdick.

Burdick’s biggest fear is when he makes those calls or customers call him, will he have the product to deliver.

