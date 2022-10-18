Local trick-or-treat events to celebrate Halloween
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Little ghosts and goblins don’t have to wait until Halloween to cash in on some serious candy! Trick-or-treat events are happening in the state throughout the month of October. Here is a list of some we found:
- ASHFORD
- BLOOMFIELD
- BRISTOL
- CHESHIRE
- COLCHESTER
- EAST HARTFORD
- EAST HAVEN
- GRANBY
- HARTFORD
- HARWINTON
- LEDYARD
- MANCHESTER
- MIDDLETOWN
- MILFORD
- MONROE
- MYSTIC
- NEW BRITAIN
- NEWINGTON
- NEW LONDON
- NEW MILFORD
- NORTH HAVEN
- PUTNAM
- ROCKY HILL
- SEYMOUR
- STORRS
- TORRINGTON
- UNCASVILLE
- WETHERSFIELD
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.