Millions of Americans can take a major step toward student loan forgiveness

(WFSB) - Millions of Americans can take a major step on Tuesday toward saving major money with student loan relief.

They can now apply for it through a brand-new Department of Education website. People can head to studentaid.gov and click on loan forgiveness.

Filling out information on it can take less than 60 seconds.

However, borrowers may want to hurry because legal challenges could put the site’s future in jeopardy.

On the site, it asks people for their name, social security number, and birthday along with a phone number and email address.

Borrowers can fill that out and hit submit.

The Department of Education, however, could ask people for more documentation later.

The website is “live,” but the question is for how long? Critics have filed lawsuits that have alleged the student loan forgiveness program is unfair because people who don’t have loans will still help pay the tab.

However, the White House argued that it could be life changing as more than 40 million Americans are eligible for relief.

The Biden Administration said the application process has been smooth.

“One [applicant] said it was the easiest application they’ve ever filled out. [It] took maybe sixty seconds,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.

Connecticut Rep. John Larson weighed in on the new platform.

“Student debt relief is going to help millions of middle- and low-income Americans,” Larson said. “Fill out the application. It takes less than 2 minutes!”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.