Teen killed in Waterbury collision

A teenager died in a crash that happened on Watertown Avenue in Waterbury the morning of Oct. 18.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police.

Officers responded to the are of 885 Watertown Ave. around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a two-car crash.

The two vehicles at the scene appeared to be heavily damaged. A parked vehicle was also damaged.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals.

One of them, the teenager whom police only identified as being from Waterbury, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators said they continue to look into what caused the crash.

They asked anyone with information to give them a call at 203-346-3975.

