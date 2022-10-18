Race for CT’s 1st Congressional District

(WFSB) – It’s three weeks until the election, and Eyewitness News is trying to help you learn more about the candidates.

This week we’re focusing on the congressional races.

Tonight, we’re going to the first district.

It’s in the north and middle of Connecticut including cities like Hartford and Manchester, hooking as far west as Torrington and Colebrook, and as far south as Southington and Portland.

The race for Connecticut’s First Congressional District is between Democrat John Larson and Republican Larry Lazor.

Larson is a longtime incumbent. He’s been in Congress since 1999 and is seeking his 13th term.

Congressman John Larson talks about his run for CT's 1st Congressional District.

Lazor has never held public office. He’s a doctor practicing as an obstetrician/gynecologist.

Dr. Larry Lazor talks about his run for CT's 1st Congressional District.

“Being a physician, you relate to people when you get out I deliver babies,” said Lazor.

We wanted to know what their priorities are and why they feel they’re a better choice than their opponent.

Larson said he wants to continue to fight inflation, protect and expand social security and fight extremism.

“The events of January the 6th still weigh heavy on my mind and has cast a pall over the whole election,” Larson said.

However, Lazor said a strong majority of Americans do not have faith in Congress. He supports term limits.

Inflation is also a priority for him, and he blames Democrats for spending too much. Nearly $2 trillion to create jobs and help families recover from the pandemic.

“Help yes- it’s a matter of how much help and how much we are spending it’s not an endless bucket,” said Lazor.

Not one Republican voted for the American Rescue Plan, which Larson said has helped every city and town. He said Democrats have made investments in infrastructure, created child tax credits and reduced prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices. He said Republican colleagues only talk about spending and not investment.

“They act like the only thing that has happened is Joe Biden became president as though there wasn’t a global pandemic as though there were no supply chain issues the cause and start of inflation,” Larson said.

Larson, like many Democrats, is pro-choice and is concerned about what will happen if more Republicans get elected.

“We are talking about women’s reproductive rights. We are talking about banning contraception we are talking about gay marriage,” Larson said.

But Lazor is also pro-choice. He considers himself a moderate Republican.

“I am in there talking to women every day, so I see some tough situations,” Lazor said.

Larson has been in congress 24 years and has never even faced a primary. Lazor feels it’s time for a change.

