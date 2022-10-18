Race for CT’s 2nd Congressional District

(WFSB) – It’s three weeks until the election, and we are trying to help you, the voters, learn more about the candidates.

This week we’re focusing on the congressional races.

The race for congress in Connecticut’s Second District is between Congressman Joe Courtney and Republican Mike France.

The second district is a big district, taking up almost the entire eastern part of the state.

Courtney has been elected eight times.

Joe Courtney talks about his run for CT's 2nd Congressional District.

The last Republican to win this district was Congressman Rob Simmons, who lost in 2007.

Much of Courtney’s support comes from unionized labor.

“When I first got elected the shipyard was in a different place. They laid off 1,400 workers, another 2,000 slated if we didn’t get procurement for two subs a year,” said Courtney.

Today the work force at Electric Boat has nearly doubled.

Mike France is a Republican State Representative who is challenging Courtney.

Mike France talks about his run for CT's 2nd Congressional District.

“What would you do differently?” Eyewitness News asked.

“When it comes to submarines, we are behind on his watch the Chinese government has surpassed us on military navy superiority,” said France.

We asked Courtney if China has a better fleet.

“The Chinese sub fleet is larger right now but they are not as capable,” Courtney said.

Courtney’s priorities are job training programs to help those looking for jobs in manufacturing and other industries get hired. Fighting inflation and working together to find solutions are also important.

“The biggest thing is the fiscal side not having a budget in 25 years, we have been doing continuing resolutions for 25 years,” France said, when talking about his own priorities.

That allows Congress to spend at the level as the previous year, which he said has led to a substantial debt of over $30 trillion.

France said we should stop printing so much money, which he said has led to inflation and create a better policy to stop drugs like fentanyl from coming across our borders.

Last week the candidates were part of a debate in New London.

Courtney is pro-choice. France agrees abortions should be legal but with restrictions, and he supports parental notification for minors.

We asked both candidates what else they feel is important if they get elected.

“We need to get back to government serving people, not the government dictating people,” said France.

“It’s not a debate club we really need to find ways to work together, willing to work with both parties even in this heavily polarized environment,” Courtney said.

