16-year-old girl from Milford reported missing
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford said they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl.
They said Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Tuesday.
She was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black pants.
Police described her as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford police at 203-878-6551.
