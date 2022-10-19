Great Day
16-year-old girl from Milford reported missing

Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Oct. 18, according to Milford police.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford said they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl.

They said Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Tuesday.

She was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black pants.

Police described her as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford police at 203-878-6551.

