16-year-old girl from Milford reported missing

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford said they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl.

They said Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Tuesday.

She was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black pants.

Police described her as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford police at 203-878-6551.

