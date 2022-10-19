Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways added four destinations from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks.

Nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ, Vero Beach, FL, Provo, UT, and San Bernardino, CA was announced on Wednesday.

One-way prices start at $79 for the Phoenix and Vero Beach locations. The Utah and California spots start at $99.

Here’s the breakdown, according to Breeze:

Vero Beach, FL - Thursday and Sunday, starting Feb. 2 - $79 one way to $149

Phoenix, AZ - Thursday and Sunday, starting Feb. 9 - $99 one way to $199

Provo, UT - One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru on Thursday and Sunday, starting Feb. 9 - $129 one way to $199

San Bernardino, CA - One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru on Thursday and Sunday, starting Feb. 16 - $99 one way to $199

Breeze said it currently serves Charleston, SC, Columbus, OH, Jacksonville, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, LA, Norfolk, VA, Orlando, FL, Pittsburgh, PA, Richmond, VA, Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, Savannah, GA, Tampa, FL, and Tulsa, OK, from Bradley.

The airline said travelers can choose from three price bundles that are offered as “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.” Nice and Nicer bundles are across Breeze’s fleet of Embraer 195 e-jets and Airbus A220s, while Nicest – including a First Class seat - is only available on the A220s. They can also choose a nice or nicer bundle and add a First Class seat as well.

Breeze said it ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and by way of the Breeze app.

