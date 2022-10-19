Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part.

The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte.

Four years ago, both officers were actors in the lip sync challenge phenomenon. Take a look below:

Tom Mazzarella, the producer of the video, emailed Channel 3 over the weekend.

“Two of the cast members were Officer Hamzy, and Sgt. DeMonte,” Mazzarella noted. “These guys had so much fun on the set, coming up with funny ideas for the video, not to mention they did some nifty dance moves.”

Hamzy and DeMonte were killed in an ambush on Oct. 12.

A combined funeral service is set for Friday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.