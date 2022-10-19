Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven man who was left paralyzed while in police custody had all his charges dropped, according to court officials.

Randy Cox was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody in June.

The 36-year-old was handcuffed and put into the back of a police van.

When an officer slammed on the brakes to avoid an accident, Cox went flying headfirst into the back of the doors.

He is paralyzed from the chest down.

According to the New Haven Superior Court clerk’s office, Cox’s previous charges of breach of peace second-degree, threatening second-degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and threatening first-degree have been dropped.

The legal team for Cox recently announced a lawsuit against the city of New Haven.

