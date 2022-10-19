Great Day
Friends remember fallen Bristol Officers

Arrangements have been made to lay Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte to rest.
By Christian Colón
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Friends of Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy are remembering the lives they touched while serving their community.

Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy were killed in the line of duty last week.

The Bristol community has been showing their support of the Bristol Police Department by coming together as a community. Local businesses have been raising money for the DeMonte and Hamzy families, and residents have been putting up blue lights outside of their homes.

Many see it as a way to honor two men who have given so much to their community.

“Christmas morning Officer DeMonte called me and said, ‘Good morning. This is officer DeMonte from the Bristol Police Department, and someone dropped off an anonymous donation for you. How may I get it to you?” says Pat Stebbins.

Stebbins is the executive director of the local homeless shelter Brian’s Angels. She says that was the first time she met DeMonte back in 2015.

DeMonte and Hamzy would help with the cadets at holiday events. Many are remembering how the two officers would always be ready to lend a hand.

“I remember him standing with me in the hall when all the cadets were around. He was just a regular guy, having fun. He was funny with the kids,” says Stebbins about Sgt. DeMonte.

We spoke with Alex Hamzy’s childhood friend who says she remembers the little things.

“We grew up our entire lives together. Some of my favorite memories were snow days because when the plow trucks would come by, we would make caves and have fights across the street,” says childhood friend Megan McElhone.

The public is invited to the Lyceum Banquet Hall from 12:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday.  Parking will be available at the Terryville Fairgrounds with a shuttle to bring people to the banquet hall.

