Local businesses step up to help families of Bristol officers

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - When it comes to businesses showing support for the fallen officers and their families, the outpouring is not just limited to Bristol.

Many from around the state are reaching out to help.

Inside Shelton Gift Boutique, there are crafts and handmade gifts from all over the state.

Some are from Bristol, a community owner Bryan Lizotte can’t stop thinking about after what happened there last week.

“To not come home from their job and what their families went through, for some reason, it’s really touched me. I don’t have a lot of money, but I wanted to do something to help out,” Lizotte said.

So Lizotte did what he does best.

“I personalize coffee mugs, I do t-shirts, do a lot of things like that,” Lizotte said.

He customized 50 coffee mugs with the photos of Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato, with the phrase “We Stand with the Bristol Police Department.”

Lizotte then donated them to the Lights on Rosewood. The Bristol home known for its annual holiday light displays that’s been lit up blue since last week is collecting money for the fallen officers.

They’re making the mugs available to anyone donating $50, meaning just off the mugs they’ll take in $2500.

“After researching Lights on Rosewood, I realized that’s what they do all the time, so I knew the donation would go to the right place,” Lizotte said,

So many are looking to help. Just up Route 8 in Seymour, Pub 67 is holding a benefit Friday night.

“It’s near to our hearts because we get a lot of police officers, have family members in the service, and stuff like,” said Craig Strilka, owner of Pub 67.

Strilka said friends, including one who knew one of the fallen officers, reached out wanting to know if they could put something together quick, with the money going to the fund set up for the families.

“We’re going to do a 50/50 raffle, we’re going to have a donation bucket, I’m going to donate stuff, have stuff to give away for people who donate, I’m going to do proceeds of sales,” Strilka said.

These businesses might be miles away from Bristol, but the tragedy, the officers and their families remain on their minds.

“Everybody steps up, it’s a community with all the business owners, it’s good to see,” Strilka said.

