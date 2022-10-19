Part of Route 8 north closed in Thomaston after crash possibly involving pedestrian

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 northbound in Thomaston is closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash possibly involving a pedestrian, state police said.

Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Exit 39.

Traffic is being redirected off Exit 38, police said.

State police said injuries are reported in the crash. EMS and fire are responding.

This story is breaking.

