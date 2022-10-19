Great Day
Part of Route 8 north closed in Thomaston after crash possibly involving pedestrian


A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 northbound in Thomaston is closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash possibly involving a pedestrian, state police said.

Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Exit 39.

Traffic is being redirected off Exit 38, police said.

State police said injuries are reported in the crash. EMS and fire are responding.

This story is breaking. You can follow traffic updates here.

