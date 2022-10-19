Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire.

According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87.

Traffic was slowed in the area.

It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

State police said no one was hurt.

A cause has yet to be determined.

