Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire.
According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87.
Traffic was slowed in the area.
It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
State police said no one was hurt.
A cause has yet to be determined.
