Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy.

You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line.

The latest tribute will be one that you can visibly see, whenever you drive by a police care or ride behind one.

These patches are going on thousands of vehicles across the state that show the fallen officers’ names, rank and end of watch date.

“Be careful even on the most routine of calls,” said Cheshire Police Chief and President of the CT Police Chiefs Association Neil Dryfe.

Seen in video sent to Eyewitness News from the Bristol Police Department is a special, yet somber moment.

Police Chief Brian Gould, the first to unveil new patches on the back of their police cruisers, honoring the lives of Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy.

“It’s their police patch with the band and the end of watch to signify when they made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw.

Shaw and Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas are spearheading an effort to get 4,000 of these patches on every police car across the state before Friday’s funeral ceremony.

“For us this weekend will come and pass. For the next few months, the next time anyone drives behind a police car, they’re going to be reminded of what happened on this day and I think that’s really the tribute we’re trying to show and that’s let’s not ever forget the sacrifice they made,” Shaw said.

Dryfe said these patches can do more than just memorialize the fallen officers.

“Sometimes you get complacent if you haven’t had an incident like this. It’s something that becomes almost routine, and this is certainly something that reminds you of the inherent dangers of police work,” said Dryfe.

Just because time passes, Dryfe and Shaw say that doesn’t mean things get easier.

That’s why they’re hoping to do everything they can to stand with the Bristol Police Department.

“End of watch is the end of watch, it’s the worst thing any department can go through. This one just felt different, and I think everyone in Connecticut was trying to see how we could support Bristol just a little bit more and I think this is just a small token that the community sees and doesn’t forget,” said Shaw.

To get a feel of how many of these are going around, a majority of police departments picked up a little more than 100 patches.

State police took about 1,000 to put on their vehicles.

Come Friday for the funeral ceremony, Eyewitness News was told that department patches may be different, but this one will show they’re all a family.

